Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7447.05 and closed at ₹7479.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7575.05 and a low of ₹7447.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹451,912.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,121 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7468. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹11.15 from the previous value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 10,121 shares and a closing price of ₹7,479.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!