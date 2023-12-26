Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees uptick in trading today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7401.25 and closed at ₹7369.1. The stock had a high of ₹7437.55 and a low of ₹7243.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹450,475.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,839 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7328.85, which represents a 0.46% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 33.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|-9.36%
|6 Months
|4.37%
|YTD
|10.95%
|1 Year
|12.4%
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7295.25. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -73.85, which suggests a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 54,839 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹7,369.1.
