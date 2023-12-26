Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees uptick in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 7295.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7328.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7401.25 and closed at 7369.1. The stock had a high of 7437.55 and a low of 7243.4. The market capitalization of the company is 450,475.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7328.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹7295.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7328.85, which represents a 0.46% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 33.6.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months-9.36%
6 Months4.37%
YTD10.95%
1 Year12.4%
26 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7295.25, down -1% from yesterday's ₹7369.1

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7295.25. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -73.85, which suggests a decrease in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7369.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 54,839 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 7,369.1.

