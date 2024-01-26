Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 7058.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7085.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7055 and closed at 7058.8. The stock reached a high of 7125 and a low of 7039. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 437650.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8190 and 5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 71544 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7058.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Bajaj Finance BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,544. The closing price of the shares was 7058.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.