Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7055 and closed at ₹7058.8. The stock reached a high of ₹7125 and a low of ₹7039. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹437650.18 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹8190 and ₹5487.25 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 71544 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.