LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 7604.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7626.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7630.2 and closed at 7579.15. The stock had a high of 7649.4 and a low of 7545. The market capitalization of the company is 459,833.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 11454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:47:31 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7626.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹7604.9

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7626.6, with a small percent change of 0.29. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 21.7, meaning that the stock has gained 21.7 points since the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive momentum.

26 Jul 2023, 09:31:02 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:30:57 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7592.9, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹7604.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7592.9. The percent change is -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12, suggesting a decrease of 12 in the stock price.

26 Jul 2023, 09:19:42 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7595.05, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹7604.9

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7595.05 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -9.85. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value by 0.13% and has decreased by 9.85 in total.

26 Jul 2023, 09:04:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7598.9, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹7579.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7598.9 with a net change of 19.75, which represents a percent change of 0.26. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

26 Jul 2023, 08:22:03 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7579.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,454. The closing price for the day was 7,579.15.

