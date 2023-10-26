Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7781.05 and closed at ₹7794.4. The highest price for the day was ₹7857.4, while the lowest price was ₹7677.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹465,703.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 17988 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35 Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock was ₹7421.15, which represents a decrease of 3.54% from the previous day's closing price of ₹7693.35. The net change in the stock price is -272.2.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7421.15 -272.2 -3.54 8190.0 5487.25 448549.76 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1137.0 -9.7 -0.85 1284.45 658.0 93465.99 Power Finance Corp 231.5 -5.6 -2.36 258.15 84.08 76397.36 SBI Cards & Payment Services 772.95 -3.3 -0.43 932.35 690.9 73126.82 Shriram Finance 1795.0 -22.5 -1.24 1974.95 1185.35 67209.7

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day is ₹7401.15, while the high price is ₹7652.75.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25 Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian financial company, currently has a spot price of 7422.6. The bid price stands at 7412.85, with an offer price of 7415.4. Both bid and offer quantities are 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 2,272,250.

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is 5485.70, while the 52 week high price is 8192.00.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-97.24%) & ₹0.25 (-93.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹75.55 (-1441.84%) & ₹1.15 (-54.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 7873.15 10 Days 7964.30 20 Days 7929.24 50 Days 7530.32 100 Days 7408.73 300 Days 6775.36

Bajaj Finance share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 10 9 Buy 11 10 11 10 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 4 5 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.92% 3 Months 7.81% 6 Months 27.06% YTD 17.02% 1 Year 8.33%

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7693.35, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹7794.4 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7693.35. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -101.05, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7794.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 17988 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹7794.4.