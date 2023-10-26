comScore
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's 7693.35
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

28 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 7693.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7421.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7781.05 and closed at 7794.4. The highest price for the day was 7857.4, while the lowest price was 7677.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 465,703.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 17988 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 06:39:11 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

Today, the closing price of Bajaj Finance stock was 7421.15, which represents a decrease of 3.54% from the previous day's closing price of 7693.35. The net change in the stock price is -272.2.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7421.15-272.2-3.548190.05487.25448549.76
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1137.0-9.7-0.851284.45658.093465.99
Power Finance Corp231.5-5.6-2.36258.1584.0876397.36
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.95-3.3-0.43932.35690.973126.82
Shriram Finance1795.0-22.5-1.241974.951185.3567209.7
26 Oct 2023, 05:44:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day is 7401.15, while the high price is 7652.75.

26 Oct 2023, 03:33:55 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25

Bajaj Finance, a leading Indian financial company, currently has a spot price of 7422.6. The bid price stands at 7412.85, with an offer price of 7415.4. Both bid and offer quantities are 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 2,272,250.

26 Oct 2023, 03:28:25 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Bajaj Finance Ltd stock is 5485.70, while the 52 week high price is 8192.00.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7426.85, down -3.46% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7426.85, with a percent change of -3.46 and a net change of -266.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 3.46% and has experienced a net decrease of 266.5.

26 Oct 2023, 02:50:31 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-97.24%) & 0.25 (-93.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 75.55 (-1441.84%) & 1.15 (-54.0%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:33:23 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7432.85-260.5-3.398190.05487.25449256.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1125.7-21.0-1.831284.45658.092537.08
Power Finance Corp227.15-9.95-4.2258.1584.0874961.81
SBI Cards & Payment Services771.7-4.55-0.59932.35690.973008.56
Shriram Finance1778.4-39.1-2.151974.951185.3566588.15
26 Oct 2023, 02:32:02 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7422.15, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7422.15. It has experienced a percent change of -3.53, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -271.2, suggesting a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:17:58 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7420, while the high price reached 7652.75.

26 Oct 2023, 02:05:56 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7437.05. The bid price is 7428.65, indicating the price at which the buyer is willing to purchase the stock. The offer price stands at 7432.7, representing the price at which the seller is willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 2129875.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:50 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7431.05, down -3.41% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7431.05. There has been a percent change of -3.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -262.3, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 01:41:10 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days7873.15
10 Days7964.30
20 Days7929.24
50 Days7530.32
100 Days7408.73
300 Days6775.36
26 Oct 2023, 01:30:49 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.9 (-97.24%) & 0.35 (-91.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.55 (+972.45%) & 2.9 (+1.75%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10:06 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7454.6, while the high price reached 7652.75.

26 Oct 2023, 01:05:53 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7477.65, down -2.8% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7477.65. There has been a percent change of -2.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -215.7, suggesting a decrease of 215.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:00:52 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:55:43 PM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7479.6. The bid price stands at 7469.2, with a bid quantity of 125 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 7471.4, with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 1723125 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 12:38:10 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7485.0-208.35-2.718190.05487.25452408.99
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1122.55-24.15-2.111284.45658.092278.14
Power Finance Corp228.0-9.1-3.84258.1584.0875242.32
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.5-3.75-0.48932.35690.973084.25
Shriram Finance1776.0-41.5-2.281974.951185.3566498.28
26 Oct 2023, 12:29:23 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7485.7, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7485.7. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 2.7%, resulting in a net change of -207.65.

26 Oct 2023, 12:12:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of 7464 and a high of 7652.75 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02:54 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (-94.32%) & 0.55 (-85.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.65 (+505.1%) & 99.6 (+726.56%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:56:43 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7509.9, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7509.9 with a percent change of -2.38 and a net change of -183.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.38% and the net change is a decrease of 183.45.

26 Oct 2023, 11:56:10 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111109
Buy11101110
Hold3334
Sell4555
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:40:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7510.65-182.7-2.378190.05487.25453959.33
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1117.65-29.05-2.531284.45658.091875.34
Power Finance Corp229.1-8.0-3.37258.1584.0875605.33
SBI Cards & Payment Services769.2-7.05-0.91932.35690.972772.04
Shriram Finance1763.25-54.25-2.981974.951185.3566020.89
26 Oct 2023, 11:35:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of INR 7489.1. The bid price stands at INR 7485.6 with a quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is INR 7490.35 with a quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 1,729,125 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:42 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Finance reached a low price of 7464 and a high price of 7652.75 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7491.6, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

According to the current data, the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7491.6. There has been a percent change of -2.62, which means a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -201.75, indicating a decrease of 201.75 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:45:40 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 7900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-92.31%) & 2.05 (-93.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 26 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 32.65 (+566.33%) & 108.5 (+800.41%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7487.6, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7487.6. There has been a percent change of -2.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -205.75, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 10:39:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7486.7-206.65-2.698190.05487.25452511.74
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1124.65-22.05-1.921284.45658.092450.77
Power Finance Corp230.35-6.75-2.85258.1584.0876017.84
SBI Cards & Payment Services772.9-3.35-0.43932.35690.973122.09
Shriram Finance1770.4-47.1-2.591974.951185.3566288.61
26 Oct 2023, 10:16:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7655.4 as against previous close of 7698.25

Bajaj Finance is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 7533.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 7528.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 7532.2. The offer quantity is 250 units, and the bid quantity is 125 units. The open interest for this stock is 1726875.

26 Oct 2023, 10:14:37 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day is 7503.15, while the high price is 7652.75.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03:34 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7531.75, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7531.75. The stock has experienced a decrease of 2.1% in its value, resulting in a net change of -161.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:33:21 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months7.81%
6 Months27.06%
YTD17.02%
1 Year8.33%
26 Oct 2023, 09:03:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7693.35, down -1.3% from yesterday's ₹7794.4

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7693.35. There has been a percent change of -1.3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -101.05, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 08:02:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7794.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a volume of 17988 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7794.4.

