Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in bearish trading

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7594.95 and closed at ₹7472.5. The stock had a high of ₹7848.35 and a low of ₹7510. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹473164.96 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 125683 shares.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7785.4 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -33.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% or ₹33.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.37%
|3 Months
|6.57%
|6 Months
|39.81%
|YTD
|18.93%
|1 Year
|4.17%
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7819. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance recorded a trading volume of 125,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹7,472.5.
