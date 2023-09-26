Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock plummets in bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 7819.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7785.4 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7594.95 and closed at 7472.5. The stock had a high of 7848.35 and a low of 7510. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 473164.96 crore. Its 52-week high is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 125683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7785.4, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹7819.2

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7785.4 with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -33.8. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% or 33.8.

26 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.37%
3 Months6.57%
6 Months39.81%
YTD18.93%
1 Year4.17%
26 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7819, up 0% from yesterday's ₹7819.2

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7819. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7472.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance recorded a trading volume of 125,683 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,472.5.

