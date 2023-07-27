Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 7604.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7431.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an open price of ₹7625 and a close price of ₹7604.9. The stock reached a high of ₹7733.4 and a low of ₹7333 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹449,676.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:16:52 AM IST
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7604.9 yesterday
