Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 7604.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7431.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had an open price of 7625 and a close price of 7604.9. The stock reached a high of 7733.4 and a low of 7333 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 449,676.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 45,312 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

