Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7506.2, up 1.15% from yesterday's 7421.15

23 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 7421.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7506.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7630 and closed at 7693.35. The stock reached a high of 7652.75 and a low of 7401.15. The market capitalization of the company is 449226.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 47611 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:46 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7506.2, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

Bajaj Finance stock closed at 7506.2 today, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 85.05. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of 7421.15.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7506.285.051.158190.05487.25453690.36
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1168.233.652.971284.45658.096030.75
Power Finance Corp237.67.43.21258.1584.0878410.42
SBI Cards & Payment Services791.0518.12.34932.35690.974839.21
Shriram Finance1936.0138.357.71974.951185.3572489.12
27 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7421 and the high price is 7548.95.

27 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7506.0 as against previous close of 7459.1

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7513.7. The bid price is 7537.8 and the offer price is 7540.75. The bid quantity is 250 and the offer quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4394250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 213.75 (+17.48%) & 164.55 (+19.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 162.3 (-23.66%) & 34.6 (-36.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7524.75103.61.48190.05487.25454811.56
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1166.531.952.821284.45658.095891.01
Power Finance Corp237.857.653.32258.1584.0878492.92
SBI Cards & Payment Services786.913.951.8932.35690.974446.59
Shriram Finance1936.65139.07.731974.951185.3572513.46
27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7523, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7523 with a percent change of 1.37. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.37% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 101.85, indicating that the stock has gained 101.85 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 7421 and the high price is 7548.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:12 PM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7506.0 as against previous close of 7459.1

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7528.45. The bid price is 7552.2 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 7554.0 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for the stock is 4378750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7527.35, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7527.35 with a net change of 106.2, representing a percent change of 1.43. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.43% from its previous closing price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days7793.55
10 Days7925.44
20 Days7922.95
50 Days7541.07
100 Days7415.74
300 Days6781.23
27 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 215.35 (+18.36%) & 164.85 (+19.33%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 166.5 (-21.68%) & 36.3 (-33.39%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high of Bajaj Finance stock is 7533.5 and the low is 7421.

27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7529, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7529, with a percent change of 1.45 and a net change of 107.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.45% and the net change in price is 107.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7507.0585.91.168190.05487.25453741.74
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1174.539.953.521284.45658.096548.64
Power Finance Corp238.07.83.39258.1584.0878542.42
SBI Cards & Payment Services782.159.21.19932.35690.973997.21
Shriram Finance1944.5146.858.171974.951185.3572807.38
27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was 7421, while the high price reached 7533.5.

27 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7497.05, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7497.05 with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 75.9.

Click here for Bajaj Finance AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 206.0 (+13.22%) & 156.65 (+13.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 12:08 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 43.5 (-20.18%) & 180.0 (-15.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7498.8, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7498.8. It has seen a 1.05% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 77.65.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111109
Buy11101110
Hold3334
Sell4555
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7498.8577.71.058190.05487.25453246.11
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1184.149.554.371284.45658.097337.8
Power Finance Corp239.859.654.19258.1584.0879152.94
SBI Cards & Payment Services784.3511.41.47932.35690.974205.34
Shriram Finance1961.25163.69.11974.951185.3573434.55
27 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7506.0 as against previous close of 7459.1

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7484.5. The bid price is 7510.9 with a bid quantity of 125, while the offer price is 7512.85 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has an open interest of 4,350,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock for the day was 7421, while the high price was 7500.05.

27 Oct 2023, 11:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7480, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7480, which represents a 0.79% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 58.85, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 186.25 (+2.36%) & 141.85 (+2.68%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 52.65 (-3.39%) & 210.0 (-1.22%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7446.024.850.338190.05487.25450051.75
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1172.037.453.31284.45658.096343.13
Power Finance Corp237.757.553.28258.1584.0878459.92
SBI Cards & Payment Services778.35.350.69932.35690.973632.97
Shriram Finance1967.85170.29.471974.951185.3573681.67
27 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7448.7, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹7421.15

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7448.7, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 27.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Bajaj Finance stock is 7442.5, while the high price is 7500.05.

27 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7506.0 as against previous close of 7459.1

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7421.8. The bid price is 7490.2 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 7493.7 with an offer quantity of 125. The stock has a significant open interest of 4337125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7421.15. It has experienced a decrease of -3.54% in percentage change and a net change of -272.2.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.65%
3 Months6.92%
6 Months19.71%
YTD12.88%
1 Year4.49%
27 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7421.15. There has been a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -272.2, suggesting a decrease of 272.2 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7693.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 47,611 shares on BSE, with a closing price of 7,693.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.