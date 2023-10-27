Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 7506.2, up 1.15% from yesterday's 7421.15

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹7506.2, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹7421.15 Bajaj Finance stock closed at ₹7506.2 today, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of ₹85.05. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹7421.15.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7506.2 85.05 1.15 8190.0 5487.25 453690.36 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1168.2 33.65 2.97 1284.45 658.0 96030.75 Power Finance Corp 237.6 7.4 3.21 258.15 84.08 78410.42 SBI Cards & Payment Services 791.05 18.1 2.34 932.35 690.9 74839.21 Shriram Finance 1936.0 138.35 7.7 1974.95 1185.35 72489.12 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7421 and the high price is ₹7548.95.

Bajaj Finance October futures opened at 7506.0 as against previous close of 7459.1 Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7513.7. The bid price is 7537.8 and the offer price is 7540.75. The bid quantity is 250 and the offer quantity is 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 4394250.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹7600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹213.75 (+17.48%) & ₹164.55 (+19.11%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹162.3 (-23.66%) & ₹34.6 (-36.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 7793.55 10 Days 7925.44 20 Days 7922.95 50 Days 7541.07 100 Days 7415.74 300 Days 6781.23

Bajaj Finance share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 11 11 10 9 Buy 11 10 11 10 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 4 5 5 5 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.65% 3 Months 6.92% 6 Months 19.71% YTD 12.88% 1 Year 4.49%

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7421.15, down -3.54% from yesterday's ₹7693.35 The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹7421.15. There has been a percent change of -3.54, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -272.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹272.2 in the stock price.