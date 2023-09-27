Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks slump on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 7870.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7864.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7819 and closed at 7819.2. The stock reached a high of 7900 and a low of 7777. The market capitalization of the company is 475,649.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7864.95, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹7870.8

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7864.95. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 5.85.

27 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7819.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,198. The closing price for the day was 7,819.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.