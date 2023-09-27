Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks slump on the market today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7819 and closed at ₹7819.2. The stock reached a high of ₹7900 and a low of ₹7777. The market capitalization of the company is ₹475,649.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,198 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7864.95. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.85, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹5.85.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,198. The closing price for the day was ₹7,819.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!