Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plunge as investors react to market conditions

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of ₹7129.95 and a closing price of ₹7134.6. The stock reached a high of ₹7278 and a low of ₹7103. The market capitalization of the company is ₹436221.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 99337 shares.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7185.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -23.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.09%
|3 Months
|0.61%
|6 Months
|15.64%
|YTD
|9.68%
|1 Year
|2.33%
The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7208.7, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 74.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% and the price has increased by ₹74.1.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99,337. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,134.6.
