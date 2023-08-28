Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stocks plunge as investors react to market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 7208.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7185.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of 7129.95 and a closing price of 7134.6. The stock reached a high of 7278 and a low of 7103. The market capitalization of the company is 436221.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 99337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7185.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹7208.7

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7185.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -23.65.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.09%
3 Months0.61%
6 Months15.64%
YTD9.68%
1 Year2.33%
28 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7208.7, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹7134.6

The current data shows that the stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7208.7, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 74.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.04% and the price has increased by 74.1.

28 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7134.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 99,337. The closing price for the stock was 7,134.6.

