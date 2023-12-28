Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7227 and closed at ₹7162.95. The stock reached a high of ₹7320 and a low of ₹7190.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹446,789.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 50,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.