Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 7162.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7235.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7227 and closed at 7162.95. The stock reached a high of 7320 and a low of 7190.8. The market capitalization of the company is 446,789.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 50,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7162.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 50,823 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 7,162.95.

