Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 7284.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7328.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7596.95 and closed at 7431.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 7596.95 and a low of 7269.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 440,784.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,271 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7328.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹7284.1

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7328.95, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 44.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7284.1, down -1.98% from yesterday's ₹7431.05

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7284.1. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -146.95, further emphasizing the decline in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7431.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,271. The closing price for the day was 7,431.05.

