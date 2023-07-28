Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7596.95 and closed at ₹7431.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹7596.95 and a low of ₹7269.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹440,784.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 52,271 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7328.95, with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 44.85. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7284.1. There has been a percent change of -1.98, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -146.95, further emphasizing the decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,271. The closing price for the day was ₹7,431.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!