Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7100 and closed at ₹7072.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹7110 and the low was ₹7012.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹433,593.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 28,103 shares.
The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today is ₹7022.2, while the high price is ₹7078.75.
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7070.9. The bid price is 7072.45 and the offer price is 7074.9. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 5515250.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7069.45. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 47.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.77%
|3 Months
|-4.24%
|6 Months
|1.68%
|YTD
|6.78%
|1 Year
|3.68%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7021.85, which represents a decrease of 0.71% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -50.4.
