Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 7021.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7069.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7100 and closed at 7072.25. The stock's high for the day was 7110 and the low was 7012.85. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 433,593.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 28,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today is 7022.2, while the high price is 7078.75.

28 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance November futures opened at 7044.95 as against previous close of 7034.8

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7070.9. The bid price is 7072.45 and the offer price is 7074.9. The offer quantity is 125 and the bid quantity is also 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance is 5515250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7069.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹7021.85

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7069.45. There has been a 0.68% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 47.6.

28 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.77%
3 Months-4.24%
6 Months1.68%
YTD6.78%
1 Year3.68%
28 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7021.85, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹7072.25

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7021.85, which represents a decrease of 0.71% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -50.4.

28 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7072.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a total volume of 28,103 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7,072.25.

