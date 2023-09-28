Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 7870.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7838.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7864.95 and closed at 7870.8 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 7864.95, while the low was 7742.4. The market capitalization of the company is 474341.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54271 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7870.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Bajaj Finance shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 54,271 shares. The closing price of these shares was 7,870.8.

