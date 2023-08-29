Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees a positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7208.75 and closed at ₹7208.7. The stock reached a high of ₹7259.75 and a low of ₹7138.4. The company has a market capitalization of ₹437,764.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7234.2, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 25.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in the price is 25.5 points.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, with a closing price of ₹7,208.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!