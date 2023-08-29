Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees a positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 7208.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7234.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7208.75 and closed at 7208.7. The stock reached a high of 7259.75 and a low of 7138.4. The company has a market capitalization of 437,764.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7234.2, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹7208.7

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7234.2, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 25.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the net change in the price is 25.5 points.

29 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7208.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance on the BSE had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, with a closing price of 7,208.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.