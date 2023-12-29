Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was ₹7237.15 and the close price was ₹7235.55. The stock had a high of ₹7291.35 and a low of ₹7205. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently ₹448,156.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹8190 and its 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 29134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.