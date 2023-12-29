Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 7235.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7257.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Bajaj Finance was 7237.15 and the close price was 7235.55. The stock had a high of 7291.35 and a low of 7205. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is currently 448,156.78 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 8190 and its 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 29134 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7235.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 29,134 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,235.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.