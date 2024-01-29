 Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares surge in positive trading session | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares surge in positive trading session

8 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 7085.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7142 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7055 and closed at 7058.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 7125 and a low of 7039. The company's market capitalization is 437,650.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 71,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21:24 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7142, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹7085.15

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7142, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 56.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent and net change.

29 Jan 2024, 11:15:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of 7090.65 and a high of 7195.95 for the current day.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45:00 AM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 7300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 214.35 (+11.15%) & 140.0 (+14.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of 7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 6500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 165.05 (-14.04%) & 46.8 (-15.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:43:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7154.969.750.988190.05487.25432457.06
Power Finance Corp446.026.956.43430.55106.44147184.54
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1237.35-3.9-0.311309.75696.55101715.16
Shriram Finance2380.073.853.22352.551190.089113.69
SBI Cards & Payment Services715.0-44.85-5.9932.35690.967644.32
29 Jan 2024, 10:35:18 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7124.9, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹7085.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7124.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 39.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 10:18:09 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 10:16:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7150.45 as against previous close of 7139.85

Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking financial company in India, currently has a spot price of 7122.95. The bid price stands at 7178.05 with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 7181.25 with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6977750. Bajaj Finance offers various financial services and has a strong presence in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 10:00:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:42:58 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7153, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹7085.15

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the stock price is 7153, which indicates a 0.96% increase. The net change in the stock price is 67.85.

29 Jan 2024, 09:42:48 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-14.73%
6 Months-2.73%
YTD-3.31%
1 Year22.25%
29 Jan 2024, 09:02:23 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7085.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹7058.8

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7085.15 with a 0.37 percent increase. This represents a net change of 26.35 in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:25:49 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7058.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 71,544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 7,058.8.

