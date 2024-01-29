Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares surge in positive trading session

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7142, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹7085.15 The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7142, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 56.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a positive percent and net change.

Top active options for Bajaj Finance Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹7500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹214.35 (+11.15%) & ₹140.0 (+14.47%) respectively. Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 29 Jan 10:45 were at strike price of ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹6500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹165.05 (-14.04%) & ₹46.8 (-15.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7154.9 69.75 0.98 8190.0 5487.25 432457.06 Power Finance Corp 446.0 26.95 6.43 430.55 106.44 147184.54 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1237.35 -3.9 -0.31 1309.75 696.55 101715.16 Shriram Finance 2380.0 73.85 3.2 2352.55 1190.0 89113.69 SBI Cards & Payment Services 715.0 -44.85 -5.9 932.35 690.9 67644.32 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Bajaj Finance stock today was ₹7090.65, while the high price reached ₹7195.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Finance January futures opened at 7150.45 as against previous close of 7139.85 Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking financial company in India, currently has a spot price of 7122.95. The bid price stands at 7178.05 with a bid quantity of 125 shares, while the offer price is 7181.25 with an offer quantity of 125 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6977750. Bajaj Finance offers various financial services and has a strong presence in the market.

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.48% 3 Months -14.73% 6 Months -2.73% YTD -3.31% 1 Year 22.25% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

