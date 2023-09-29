Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 7838.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7737.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7800 and closed at 7838.65. The stock reached a high of 7829 and a low of 7720. The company's market capitalization is 468199.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. There were 23921 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7838.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Bajaj Finance was 23,921 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7,838.65.

