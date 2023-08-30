Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees upward movement in trading

The last day of Bajaj Finance saw an open price of ₹7235.65 and a close price of ₹7234.2. The stock had a high of ₹7306.9 and a low of ₹7200. The market capitalization of the company is ₹441,265.42 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance is ₹7999.9, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 23,509 shares.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7314.85 with a net change of 25.85, representing a percent change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|0.73%
|6 Months
|19.33%
|YTD
|10.92%
|1 Year
|4.72%
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7292.05, with a net change of 57.85 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,509. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,234.2.
