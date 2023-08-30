Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 7289 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7314.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

The last day of Bajaj Finance saw an open price of 7235.65 and a close price of 7234.2. The stock had a high of 7306.9 and a low of 7200. The market capitalization of the company is 441,265.42 crore. The 52-week high for Bajaj Finance is 7999.9, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the day was 23,509 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7314.85, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹7289

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7314.85 with a net change of 25.85, representing a percent change of 0.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.35% from its previous closing price.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.16%
3 Months0.73%
6 Months19.33%
YTD10.92%
1 Year4.72%
30 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7292.05, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹7234.2

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7292.05, with a net change of 57.85 and a percent change of 0.8. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Aug 2023, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7234.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,509. The closing price for the stock was 7,234.2.

