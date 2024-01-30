Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 7085.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7187.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of 7099.9 and a closing price of 7085.15. The stock reached a high of 7224.85 and a low of 7090.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is 443,972.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7187.5, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹7085.15

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7187.5, with a percentage change of 1.44 and a net change of 102.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.74%
3 Months-14.58%
6 Months-1.49%
YTD-1.86%
1 Year24.84%
30 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7085.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance recorded a trading volume of 19,036 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 7,085.15.

