Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Rises in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance had an opening price of ₹7099.9 and a closing price of ₹7085.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7224.85 and a low of ₹7090.65. The market capitalization of Bajaj Finance is ₹443,972.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,036 shares.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7187.5, with a percentage change of 1.44 and a net change of 102.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.74%
|3 Months
|-14.58%
|6 Months
|-1.49%
|YTD
|-1.86%
|1 Year
|24.84%
On the last day, Bajaj Finance recorded a trading volume of 19,036 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹7,085.15.
