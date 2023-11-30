Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees upward trend in trading today

The last day of trading for Bajaj Finance saw an open price of ₹7130.05 and a close price of ₹7126.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7169.9 and a low of ₹7115 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is ₹440,255.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12532.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7139.05, with a net change of 9.3 and a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous closing price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.38%
|3 Months
|-4.56%
|6 Months
|2.01%
|YTD
|8.44%
|1 Year
|5.88%
The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is ₹7129.75. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 3.6.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,532 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,126.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!