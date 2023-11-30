Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees upward trend in trading today

The last day of trading for Bajaj Finance saw an open price of ₹7130.05 and a close price of ₹7126.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7169.9 and a low of ₹7115 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is ₹440,255.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12532.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.