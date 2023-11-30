Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees upward trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 7129.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7139.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Bajaj Finance saw an open price of 7130.05 and a close price of 7126.15. The stock reached a high of 7169.9 and a low of 7115 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Bajaj Finance is 440,255.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 12532.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7139.05, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹7129.75

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7139.05, with a net change of 9.3 and a percent change of 0.13. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous closing price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.38%
3 Months-4.56%
6 Months2.01%
YTD8.44%
1 Year5.88%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7129.75, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹7126.15

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that its price is 7129.75. There has been a 0.05 percent change in the stock price, which translates to a net change of 3.6.

30 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7126.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,532 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 7,126.15.

