Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Reports Positive Trading Numbers Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 7506.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7507 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7500 and closed at 7421.15. The stock reached a high of 7548.95 and a low of 7421. The company's market capitalization is 454,375.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190, while the 52-week low is 5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.26%
3 Months5.49%
6 Months19.54%
YTD14.17%
1 Year7.69%
30 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7507, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹7506.2

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7507. It has experienced a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 0.8 from its previous value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7421.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a BSE volume of 39,715 shares. The closing price for the stock was 7,421.15.

