Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Reports Positive Trading Numbers Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7500 and closed at ₹7421.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7548.95 and a low of ₹7421. The company's market capitalization is ₹454,375.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.