Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Reports Positive Trading Numbers Today

On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7500 and closed at ₹7421.15. The stock reached a high of ₹7548.95 and a low of ₹7421. The company's market capitalization is ₹454,375.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190, while the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 39,715 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.26%
|3 Months
|5.49%
|6 Months
|19.54%
|YTD
|14.17%
|1 Year
|7.69%
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7507. It has experienced a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.8, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 0.8 from its previous value.
On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a BSE volume of 39,715 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹7,421.15.
