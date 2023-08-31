Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM ISTLivemint
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 7289 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7278.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7305.05 and closed at ₹7289. The stock reached a high of ₹7330.9 and a low of ₹7253.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹440,466.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹7999.9 and the 52-week low is ₹5487.25. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 11,099.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:22:23 AM IST
