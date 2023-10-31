Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance shares plunge in negative trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 7506.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7502 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance

On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7507 and closed at 7506.2. The stock had a high of 7525.85 and a low of 7355. The market capitalization of the company is 454120.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19964 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7502, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹7506.2

The current data of Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price of the stock is 7502. There has been a percent change of -0.06, which indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.2, suggesting a decrease of 4.2 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7506.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 19,964. The closing price for the day was 7,506.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.