Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6830 and closed at ₹6821.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹6945.6 and a low of ₹6810 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹429,062.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190, with a trading volume of 7,376 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6978.0
|Support 1
|6846.05
|Resistance 2
|7023.95
|Support 2
|6760.05
|Resistance 3
|7109.95
|Support 3
|6714.1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8120.0, 17.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5700.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 418 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹6945.6 & ₹6810 yesterday to end at ₹6936.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.