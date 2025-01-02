Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2025, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 6821.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6936.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6830 and closed at 6821.4, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 6945.6 and a low of 6810 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 429,062.7 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 7829.95 and a low of 6190, with a trading volume of 7,376 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2025, 08:51 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16978.0Support 16846.05
Resistance 27023.95Support 26760.05
Resistance 37109.95Support 36714.1
02 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8120.0, 17.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 5700.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1111119
    Hold4444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
02 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 426 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 988 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 418 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

02 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6821.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 6945.6 & 6810 yesterday to end at 6936.65. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.