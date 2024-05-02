Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6881, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6836.8, reached a high of ₹6972.4, and closed at ₹6827.4. The lowest point of the day was ₹6821.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹428344.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 104673 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of ₹6850.05 and a high of ₹6972.45 on the current day.
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6881, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹6931.05
Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6881 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6940.33 , 7007.62 , 7045.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6835.38 , 6797.72 , 6730.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6880.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹6931.05
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6880.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6838.67 and ₹6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7099.83
|10 Days
|7086.59
|20 Days
|7131.68
|50 Days
|6795.76
|100 Days
|7039.08
|300 Days
|7244.82
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 26.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6875, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹6931.05
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6875 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6838.67 and ₹6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price dropped by 0.73% to reach ₹6880.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Muthoot Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp is showing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Finance Corp
|469.75
|28.35
|6.42
|477.8
|127.44
|155022.28
|Muthoot Finance
|1707.0
|-11.4
|-0.66
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68527.21
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.09% to reach ₹6937, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Muthoot Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Power Finance Corp
|469.25
|27.85
|6.31
|477.8
|127.44
|154857.28
|Muthoot Finance
|1718.1
|-0.3
|-0.02
|1753.0
|1012.05
|68972.82
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at ₹6952.75. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have seen a significant gain of 10.25% to reach ₹6952.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.63%
|3 Months
|-3.0%
|6 Months
|-7.6%
|YTD
|-5.52%
|1 Year
|10.25%
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6991.72
|Support 1
|6838.67
|Resistance 2
|7059.88
|Support 2
|6753.78
|Resistance 3
|7144.77
|Support 3
|6685.62
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1903 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1100 k
The trading volume yesterday was 72.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1798 k & BSE volume was 104 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6827.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6972.4 & ₹6821.65 yesterday to end at ₹6827.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
