Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 6881, down -0.72% from yesterday's 6931.05

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:33 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.72 %. The stock closed at 6931.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6881 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6836.8, reached a high of 6972.4, and closed at 6827.4. The lowest point of the day was 6821.65. The market capitalization stood at 428344.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 104673 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Bajaj Finance reached a low of 6850.05 and a high of 6972.45 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6881, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 6881 - a 0.72% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 6940.33 , 7007.62 , 7045.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6835.38 , 6797.72 , 6730.43.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:15 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6880.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6880.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6838.67 and 6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7099.83
10 Days7086.59
20 Days7131.68
50 Days6795.76
100 Days7039.08
300 Days7244.82
02 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 26.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14161414
    Buy9888
    Hold5432
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
02 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6890.95, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6890.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6838.67 and 6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.68%

A decrease in futures price and open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a bottom or starting a reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance stock recorded a low price of 6850.05 and a high price of 6972.45 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6880.75, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6880.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6838.67 and 6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6950.18 and 6869.88 in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 6869.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 6950.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:27 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6875, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6875 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6838.67 and 6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price dropped by 0.73% to reach 6880.25, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Muthoot Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp is showing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.35% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Finance Corp469.7528.356.42477.8127.44155022.28
Muthoot Finance1707.0-11.4-0.661753.01012.0568527.21
02 May 2024, 10:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 15.23% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded until 10 AM is 15.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 6912.25, up by -0.27%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6965.35 & a low of 6885.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16950.18Support 16869.88
Resistance 26997.92Support 26837.32
Resistance 37030.48Support 36789.58
02 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's share price increased by 0.09% to reach 6937, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Muthoot Finance is declining, whereas Power Finance Corp is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.15% and 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Power Finance Corp469.2527.856.31477.8127.44154857.28
Muthoot Finance1718.1-0.3-0.021753.01012.0568972.82
02 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.15%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

02 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6932.75, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹6931.05

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6932.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6838.67 and 6991.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6838.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6991.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at 6952.75. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have seen a significant gain of 10.25% to reach 6952.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.56% to reach 22604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.63%
3 Months-3.0%
6 Months-7.6%
YTD-5.52%
1 Year10.25%
02 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16991.72Support 16838.67
Resistance 27059.88Support 26753.78
Resistance 37144.77Support 36685.62
02 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1903 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1100 k

The trading volume yesterday was 72.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1798 k & BSE volume was 104 k.

02 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6827.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6972.4 & 6821.65 yesterday to end at 6827.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.