Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in trading today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹7200 and closed at ₹7207.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹7293.35 and the low was ₹7182.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹449,550.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 15,879 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7300.45 with a bid price of 7329.25 and an offer price of 7332.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest stands at 6009500.
Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Bajaj Finance Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 5705.55 and a 52-week high of 8192.00. This indicates a significant range of fluctuations in the stock's performance over the past year.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7311.3, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at ₹7311.3, with a 1.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 103.65.
Top active options for Bajaj Finance
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹218.1 (+24.03%) & ₹169.9 (+27.89%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹126.9 (-20.11%) & ₹170.25 (-18.27%) respectively.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Finance
|7311.7
|104.05
|1.44
|8190.0
|5632.75
|441934.38
|Power Finance Corp
|416.3
|8.75
|2.15
|477.8
|121.32
|137383.24
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1201.0
|5.5
|0.46
|1309.75
|763.4
|98727.05
|Shriram Finance
|2531.95
|65.75
|2.67
|2535.0
|1266.9
|94803.12
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|696.2
|3.8
|0.55
|932.35
|678.8
|65865.7
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7306.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7306.05, with a net change of 98.4 and a percent change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7266.35 with a bid price of 7291.0 and an offer price of 7291.75. The bid quantity is 125 and the offer quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 5982625.
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7256.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at ₹7256.45, with a net change of 48.8 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|7037.22
|10 Days
|6815.70
|20 Days
|6630.89
|50 Days
|6739.96
|100 Days
|7058.60
|300 Days
|7248.68
Top active options for Bajaj Finance
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹184.65 (+5.0%) & ₹140.65 (+5.87%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹148.25 (-6.67%) & ₹197.0 (-5.42%) respectively.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of ₹7182.2 and a high of ₹7293.35 on the current trading day.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7253.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7253.95 with a net change of 46.3 and a percent change of 0.64. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bajaj Finance Live Updates
BAJAJ FINANCE
BAJAJ FINANCE
Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7249.75 with a bid price of 7279.65 and an offer price of 7281.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest stands at 5964875.
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7245.9, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is ₹7245.9, with a net change of 38.25 and a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Bajaj Finance
Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹183.0 (+4.07%) & ₹140.05 (+5.42%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹153.55 (-3.34%) & ₹80.6 (-5.73%) respectively.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7244.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹7207.65
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7244.75 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 37.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95
Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7262.9 with a bid price of 7286.35 and an offer price of 7288.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance stands at 5,955,625.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7207.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 15879 shares with a closing price of ₹7207.65.
