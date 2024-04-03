Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in trading today

17 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 7207.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7311.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 7200 and closed at 7207.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 7293.35 and the low was 7182.2. The market capitalization stood at 449,550.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 15,879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 03:20:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7300.45 with a bid price of 7329.25 and an offer price of 7332.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 125 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest stands at 6009500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 03:15:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Bajaj Finance Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 5705.55 and a 52-week high of 8192.00. This indicates a significant range of fluctuations in the stock's performance over the past year.

03 Apr 2024, 03:00:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7311.3, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at 7311.3, with a 1.44% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 103.65.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Board Meetings

03 Apr 2024, 02:41:13 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 218.1 (+24.03%) & 169.9 (+27.89%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 126.9 (-20.11%) & 170.25 (-18.27%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 02:30:36 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7311.7104.051.448190.05632.75441934.38
Power Finance Corp416.38.752.15477.8121.32137383.24
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1201.05.50.461309.75763.498727.05
Shriram Finance2531.9565.752.672535.01266.994803.12
SBI Cards & Payment Services696.23.80.55932.35678.865865.7
03 Apr 2024, 02:21:27 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7306.05, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7306.05, with a net change of 98.4 and a percent change of 1.37. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Apr 2024, 02:01:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7266.35 with a bid price of 7291.0 and an offer price of 7291.75. The bid quantity is 125 and the offer quantity is 250. The stock has an open interest of 5982625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 01:40:11 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7256.45, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

Bajaj Finance stock is currently priced at 7256.45, with a net change of 48.8 and a percent change of 0.68. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 Apr 2024, 01:31:54 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days7037.22
10 Days6815.70
20 Days6630.89
50 Days6739.96
100 Days7058.60
300 Days7248.68
03 Apr 2024, 01:21:16 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 184.65 (+5.0%) & 140.65 (+5.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 148.25 (-6.67%) & 197.0 (-5.42%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 01:10:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance stock reached a low of 7182.2 and a high of 7293.35 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7253.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7253.95 with a net change of 46.3 and a percent change of 0.64. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 12:52:43 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 12:43:13 PM IST

Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7249.75 with a bid price of 7279.65 and an offer price of 7281.9. The stock has a bid quantity of 250 and an offer quantity of 125. The open interest stands at 5964875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 12:31:07 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7250.2542.60.598190.05632.75438220.21
Power Finance Corp414.356.81.67477.8121.32136739.72
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1192.45-3.05-0.261309.75763.498024.2
Shriram Finance2529.6563.452.572535.01266.994717.0
SBI Cards & Payment Services695.553.150.45932.35678.865804.2
03 Apr 2024, 12:22:58 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7245.9, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

The current stock price of Bajaj Finance is 7245.9, with a net change of 38.25 and a percent change of 0.53. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 12:13:09 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Bajaj Finance reached a low of 7182.2 and a high of 7293.35 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 12:00:42 PM IST

Top active options for Bajaj Finance

Top active call options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 7300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 183.0 (+4.07%) & 140.05 (+5.42%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bajaj Finance at 03 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 7200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 7000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 153.55 (-3.34%) & 80.6 (-5.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

03 Apr 2024, 11:41:32 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7244.75, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7244.75 with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 37.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Bajaj Finance Profit Loss

03 Apr 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7240.032.350.458190.05632.75437600.68
Power Finance Corp413.656.11.5477.8121.32136508.71
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1183.4-12.1-1.011309.75763.497280.26
Shriram Finance2498.3532.151.32535.01266.993545.04
SBI Cards & Payment Services696.153.750.54932.35678.865860.97
03 Apr 2024, 11:21:15 AM IST

Bajaj Finance April futures opened at 7226.2 as against previous close of 7261.95

Bajaj Finance is currently trading at a spot price of 7262.9 with a bid price of 7286.35 and an offer price of 7288.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 125. The open interest for Bajaj Finance stands at 5,955,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 11:10:41 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance stock's low price for the day was 7182.2 and the high price was 7293.35.

03 Apr 2024, 11:00:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7207.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 15879 shares with a closing price of 7207.65.

