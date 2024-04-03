LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance sees gains in trading today

17 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 03:20 PM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 7207.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7311.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.