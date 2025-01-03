Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 6.5 %. The stock closed at 6936.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7387.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6951.05 and closed at 6936.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 7428 and a low of 6951.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 457,143.9 crore, it remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high and low for Bajaj Finance stand at 7829.95 and 6190, respectively, with a BSE volume of 165,047 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6936.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7428 & 6951.05 yesterday to end at 7387.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

