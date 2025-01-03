Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6951.05 and closed at ₹6936.65, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7428 and a low of ₹6951.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹457,143.9 crore, it remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high and low for Bajaj Finance stand at ₹7829.95 and ₹6190, respectively, with a BSE volume of 165,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6936.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7428 & ₹6951.05 yesterday to end at ₹7387.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend