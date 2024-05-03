Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6932.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹6881

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹6850.05 and closed at ₹6931.05 with a high of ₹6972.45 and a low of ₹6850.05. The market capitalization was ₹425251.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 81296 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
The Bajaj Finance stock reached a high of ₹7400 and a low of ₹6909.5 on the current day.
Bajaj Finance share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 15.52%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6932.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹6881
Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at ₹6932.8 - a 0.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7259.02 , 7576.03 , 7752.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6765.97 , 6589.93 , 6272.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6925, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹6881
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6925 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6835.38 and ₹6940.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6835.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6940.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|7099.83
|10 Days
|7086.59
|20 Days
|7131.68
|50 Days
|6795.76
|100 Days
|7039.08
|300 Days
|7242.17
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 5232.23% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Bajaj Finance by 2 PM is 5232.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹6989.85, up by 1.58%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 7058.77 and 6987.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6987.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7058.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7027.43
|Support 1
|6986.93
|Resistance 2
|7049.77
|Support 2
|6968.77
|Resistance 3
|7067.93
|Support 3
|6946.43
Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|16
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|5
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6998.4, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹6881
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6940.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7007.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹7007.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 5848.20% higher than yesterday
Bajaj Finance saw a significant increase in trading volume by 5848.20% compared to yesterday, reaching 5848.20%. The stock price was trading at ₹7006, showing a gain of 1.82%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 7093.32 and 6975.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 6975.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7093.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7058.77
|Support 1
|6987.77
|Resistance 2
|7092.33
|Support 2
|6950.33
|Resistance 3
|7129.77
|Support 3
|6916.77
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 9.9%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Bajaj Finance stock hit a low of ₹6972.05 and a high of ₹7400.
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 4403.58% higher than yesterday
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 12 AM is 4403.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹7000.9, up by 1.74%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7089.9 and a low of 6972.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 7022.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 6971.17 and 6872.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7093.32
|Support 1
|6975.47
|Resistance 2
|7150.53
|Support 2
|6914.83
|Resistance 3
|7211.17
|Support 3
|6857.62
Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7002.35, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹6881
The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of ₹6940.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹7007.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹7007.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 2237.05% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Bajaj Finance by 11 AM is 2237.05% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹7011.45, up by 1.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7220.0 and a low of 7070.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 7140.3 and 7078.75, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while those looking to enter the market may assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7172.33
|Support 1
|7022.33
|Resistance 2
|7271.17
|Support 2
|6971.17
|Resistance 3
|7322.33
|Support 3
|6872.33
Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7104.2, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹6881
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7104.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7045.28. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price increased by 4.18% to reach ₹7168.4, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services, are also experiencing upward trends. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7168.4
|287.4
|4.18
|8190.0
|6156.35
|443012.85
|Power Finance Corp
|479.75
|11.9
|2.54
|477.8
|127.44
|158322.38
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1315.2
|13.6
|1.04
|1309.75
|872.0
|110516.26
|Shriram Finance
|2605.8
|23.7
|0.92
|2605.0
|1306.6
|97924.09
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|730.35
|1.3
|0.18
|932.35
|678.8
|69453.99
Bajaj Finance share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 923.59% higher than yesterday
As of 10 AM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 923.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹7153.25, showing a 3.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bajaj Finance share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 7375.0 & a low of 7196.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7319.2
|Support 1
|7140.3
|Resistance 2
|7436.55
|Support 2
|7078.75
|Resistance 3
|7498.1
|Support 3
|6961.4
Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 6.71% to reach ₹7342.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.55% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7342.4
|461.4
|6.71
|8190.0
|6156.35
|453766.19
|Power Finance Corp
|483.1
|15.25
|3.26
|477.8
|127.44
|159427.92
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1340.75
|39.15
|3.01
|1309.75
|872.0
|112663.22
|Shriram Finance
|2645.0
|62.9
|2.44
|2605.0
|1306.6
|99397.2
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|731.0
|1.95
|0.27
|932.35
|678.8
|69515.8
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Futures trading higher by 5.85%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%
An increase in futures price with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7289.65, up 5.94% from yesterday's ₹6881
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹7289.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹7045.28. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bajaj Finance share price jumps 6% after RBI lifts restrictions on its eCom and Insta EMI Card
Bajaj Finance said that it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in these two business segments including issuance of EMI cards.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finance-share-price-jumps-6-after-rbi-lifts-restrictions-on-its-ecom-and-insta-emi-card-11714707456007.html
Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis
The price of Bajaj Finance shares has increased by 6.33% and is currently trading at ₹7316.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 11.37% to reach ₹7316.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.09%
|3 Months
|-1.99%
|6 Months
|-7.6%
|YTD
|-6.07%
|1 Year
|11.37%
RBI removes curbs on Bajaj Finance, allows resumption of lending through eCom and Insta EMI Card
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/bajaj-finance-rbi-removes-curbs-on-ecom-insta-emi-card-with-immediate-effect-11714659736519.html
Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, Wipro, Coforge, Titan, Adani Green Energy
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-finance-yes-bank-wipro-coforge-titan-adani-green-energy-11714703264616.html
Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6940.33
|Support 1
|6835.38
|Resistance 2
|7007.62
|Support 2
|6797.72
|Resistance 3
|7045.28
|Support 3
|6730.43
Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1220 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1104 k
The trading volume yesterday was 10.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1139 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6931.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹6972.45 & ₹6850.05 yesterday to end at ₹6931.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
