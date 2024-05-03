Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance closed today at 6932.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's 6881

LIVE UPDATES

40 min read . 05:32 PM IST

LIVE UPDATES
40 min read . 05:32 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 6881 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6932.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 6850.05 and closed at 6931.05 with a high of 6972.45 and a low of 6850.05. The market capitalization was 425251.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 81296 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:32 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The Bajaj Finance stock reached a high of 7400 and a low of 6909.5 on the current day.

03 May 2024, 04:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 15.52%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance closed today at ₹6932.8, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹6881

Bajaj Finance share price closed the day at 6932.8 - a 0.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 7259.02 , 7576.03 , 7752.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 6765.97 , 6589.93 , 6272.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:11 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6925, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹6881

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6925 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6835.38 and 6940.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6835.38 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 6940.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7099.83
10 Days7086.59
20 Days7131.68
50 Days6795.76
100 Days7039.08
300 Days7242.17
03 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 5232.23% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bajaj Finance by 2 PM is 5232.23% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 6989.85, up by 1.58%. Monitoring both volume and price is essential for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:34 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 7058.77 and 6987.77 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 6987.77 and selling near the hourly resistance at 7058.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17027.43Support 16986.93
Resistance 27049.77Support 26968.77
Resistance 37067.93Support 36946.43
03 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 24.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14161414
    Buy9888
    Hold5432
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 02:06 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6998.4, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹6881

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6940.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7007.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 7007.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 01:45 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 5848.20% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance saw a significant increase in trading volume by 5848.20% compared to yesterday, reaching 5848.20%. The stock price was trading at 7006, showing a gain of 1.82%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 7093.32 and 6975.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 6975.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 7093.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17058.77Support 16987.77
Resistance 27092.33Support 26950.33
Resistance 37129.77Support 36916.77
03 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Futures trading higher by 1.57%; Futures open interest increased by 9.9%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Bajaj Finance stock hit a low of 6972.05 and a high of 7400.

03 May 2024, 12:53 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 4403.58% higher than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 12 AM is 4403.58% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 7000.9, up by 1.74%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7089.9 and a low of 6972.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 7022.33 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 6971.17 and 6872.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17093.32Support 16975.47
Resistance 27150.53Support 26914.83
Resistance 37211.17Support 36857.62
03 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days7099.83
10 Days7086.59
20 Days7131.68
50 Days6795.76
100 Days7039.08
300 Days7242.17
03 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:12 PM IST Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7002.35, up 1.76% from yesterday's ₹6881

The current market price of Bajaj Finance has surpassed the first resistance of 6940.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 7007.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 7007.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 2237.05% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Bajaj Finance by 11 AM is 2237.05% higher than yesterday, with the price at 7011.45, up by 1.9%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance reached a high of 7220.0 and a low of 7070.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 7140.3 and 7078.75, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while those looking to enter the market may assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17172.33Support 17022.33
Resistance 27271.17Support 26971.17
Resistance 37322.33Support 36872.33
03 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7104.2, up 3.24% from yesterday's ₹6881

Bajaj Finance share price is at 7104.2 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 7045.28. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price increased by 4.18% to reach 7168.4, in line with the performance of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services, are also experiencing upward trends. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.11% and -0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7168.4287.44.188190.06156.35443012.85
Power Finance Corp479.7511.92.54477.8127.44158322.38
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1315.213.61.041309.75872.0110516.26
Shriram Finance2605.823.70.922605.01306.697924.09
SBI Cards & Payment Services730.351.30.18932.35678.869453.99
03 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 21.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14161414
    Buy9888
    Hold5432
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 923.59% higher than yesterday

As of 10 AM, the volume of Bajaj Finance traded is 923.59% higher than yesterday, with the price at 7153.25, showing a 3.96% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance touched a high of 7375.0 & a low of 7196.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17319.2Support 17140.3
Resistance 27436.55Support 27078.75
Resistance 37498.1Support 36961.4
03 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price has increased by 6.71% to reach 7342.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and SBI Cards & Payment Services are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have risen by 0.55% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7342.4461.46.718190.06156.35453766.19
Power Finance Corp483.115.253.26477.8127.44159427.92
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1340.7539.153.011309.75872.0112663.22
Shriram Finance2645.062.92.442605.01306.699397.2
SBI Cards & Payment Services731.01.950.27932.35678.869515.8
03 May 2024, 09:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Futures trading higher by 5.85%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

An increase in futures price with a decrease in open interest for Bajaj Finance indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

03 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7289.65, up 5.94% from yesterday's ₹6881

Bajaj Finance share price is at 7289.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 7045.28. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

03 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price jumps 6% after RBI lifts restrictions on its eCom and Insta EMI Card

Bajaj Finance said that it would now resume sanction and disbursal of loans in these two business segments including issuance of EMI cards.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bajaj-finance-share-price-jumps-6-after-rbi-lifts-restrictions-on-its-ecom-and-insta-emi-card-11714707456007.html

03 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Bajaj Finance shares has increased by 6.33% and is currently trading at 7316.70. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 11.37% to reach 7316.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.80% to 22648.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.09%
3 Months-1.99%
6 Months-7.6%
YTD-6.07%
1 Year11.37%
03 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST RBI removes curbs on Bajaj Finance, allows resumption of lending through eCom and Insta EMI Card

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/bajaj-finance-rbi-removes-curbs-on-ecom-insta-emi-card-with-immediate-effect-11714659736519.html

03 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Yes bank, Wipro, Coforge, Titan, Adani Green Energy

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, May 3:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-bajaj-finance-yes-bank-wipro-coforge-titan-adani-green-energy-11714703264616.html

03 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16940.33Support 16835.38
Resistance 27007.62Support 26797.72
Resistance 37045.28Support 36730.43
03 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 26.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14161414
    Buy9888
    Hold5432
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
03 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1220 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1104 k

The trading volume yesterday was 10.51% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1139 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

03 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6931.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6972.45 & 6850.05 yesterday to end at 6931.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

