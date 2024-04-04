Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 04 Apr 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 7308.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7284.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7200 and closed at 7207.65. The stock reached a high of 7320 and a low of 7182.2. The market capitalization stood at 452061.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8190 and the 52-week low is 5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bajaj Finance Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7284.6, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹7308.2

The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is 7284.6 with a percent change of -0.32% and a net change of -23.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.78%
3 Months-4.4%
6 Months-6.94%
YTD-0.25%
1 Year27.89%
04 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7306.95, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹7207.65

Bajaj Finance stock is currently trading at 7306.95, showing a 1.38% increase from the previous trading session, with a net change of 99.3.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7207.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 51915 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 7207.65.

