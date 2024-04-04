Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7200 and closed at ₹7207.65. The stock reached a high of ₹7320 and a low of ₹7182.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹452061.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹8190 and the 52-week low is ₹5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 51915 shares.
The current price of Bajaj Finance stock is ₹7284.6 with a percent change of -0.32% and a net change of -23.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.78%
|3 Months
|-4.4%
|6 Months
|-6.94%
|YTD
|-0.25%
|1 Year
|27.89%
Bajaj Finance stock is currently trading at ₹7306.95, showing a 1.38% increase from the previous trading session, with a net change of 99.3.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 51915 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹7207.65.
