Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:14 PM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 04 Feb 2025, by -0.90 %. The stock closed at 8423.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8348.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8425 and closed slightly lower at 8423.80. The stock reached a high of 8457 and a low of 8301.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 487914.10 crore, the stock remains robust, reflecting a 52-week high of 8440 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:14 PM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance trading at ₹8348.15, down -0.90% from yesterday's ₹8423.80

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at 8348.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 8088.13 and 8606.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 8088.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8606.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 153.77% higher than yesterday

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has surged to 153.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at 8362, reflecting a decrease of 0.73%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:35 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8412.37 and 8288.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8288.77 and selling near hourly resistance 8412.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 18380.18Support 18309.63
Resistance 28411.37Support 28270.27
Resistance 38450.73Support 38239.08
04 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8423.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8457 & 8301.45 yesterday to end at 8356.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

