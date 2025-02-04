Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Sees Decline in Trading Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8425 and closed slightly lower at ₹8423.80. The stock reached a high of ₹8457 and a low of ₹8301.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹487914.10 crore, the stock remains robust, reflecting a 52-week high of ₹8440 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 21,340 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹8348.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹8088.13 and ₹8606.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹8088.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 8606.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bajaj Finance's trading volume has surged to 153.77% compared to yesterday, while the stock is priced at ₹8362, reflecting a decrease of 0.73%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial alongside price changes to analyze market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume generally indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 8412.37 and 8288.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 8288.77 and selling near hourly resistance 8412.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|8380.18
|Support 1
|8309.63
|Resistance 2
|8411.37
|Support 2
|8270.27
|Resistance 3
|8450.73
|Support 3
|8239.08
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8457 & ₹8301.45 yesterday to end at ₹8356.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend