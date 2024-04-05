Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 05 Apr 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 7308.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7287 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7325.05, reached a high of 7345, and a low of 7257.75 before closing at 7308.2. The market capitalization stood at 450827.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 8190 and the low was 5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 28862 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7287, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹7308.2

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7287 with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -21.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7308.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 28862 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 7308.2.

