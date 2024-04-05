Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7325.05, reached a high of ₹7345, and a low of ₹7257.75 before closing at ₹7308.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹450827.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹8190 and the low was ₹5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 28862 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7287 with a percent change of -0.29% and a net change of -21.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Bajaj Finance had a trading volume of 28862 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of ₹7308.2.
