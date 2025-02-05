Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8425 and closed slightly lower at ₹8423.80. The stock reached a high of ₹8492.95 and a low of ₹8301.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹521,371.50 crore, the stock remains close to its 52-week high of ₹8440 and significantly above its low of ₹6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,838 shares.
05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST
