Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 8423.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8436.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8425 and closed slightly lower at 8423.80. The stock reached a high of 8492.95 and a low of 8301.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 521,371.50 crore, the stock remains close to its 52-week high of 8440 and significantly above its low of 6190. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 49,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8423.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8492.95 & 8301.45 yesterday to end at 8436.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.