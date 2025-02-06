Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹8480.10 and closed slightly lower at ₹8479.90. The stock reached a high of ₹8587 and a low of ₹8445.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹526,697.36 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹8492.95, while the 52-week low is ₹6190. The BSE recorded a volume of 43,904 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8896.0, 4.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6290.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|12
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1867 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹8587 & ₹8445.45 yesterday to end at ₹8509.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend