Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 8479.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 8509.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 8480.10 and closed slightly lower at 8479.90. The stock reached a high of 8587 and a low of 8445.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 526,697.36 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 8492.95, while the 52-week low is 6190. The BSE recorded a volume of 43,904 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8896.0, 4.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6290.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101011
    Buy12131311
    Hold3334
    Sell4333
    Strong Sell1111
06 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1911 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1596 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 19.72% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1867 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹8479.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 8587 & 8445.45 yesterday to end at 8509.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.