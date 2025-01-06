Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7390 and closed slightly lower at ₹7387.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹7496.15 and a low of ₹7360.6. With a market capitalization of ₹458,260.6 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to be a prominent player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹7829.95, while the 52-week low is ₹6190, with a BSE volume of 43,362 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1505 k & BSE volume was 43 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7496.15 & ₹7360.6 yesterday to end at ₹7411.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend