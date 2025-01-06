Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 7387.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7411.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7390 and closed slightly lower at 7387.7. The stock experienced a high of 7496.15 and a low of 7360.6. With a market capitalization of 458,260.6 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to be a prominent player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 7829.95, while the 52-week low is 6190, with a BSE volume of 43,362 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1549 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1106 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1505 k & BSE volume was 43 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7387.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7496.15 & 7360.6 yesterday to end at 7411.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

