Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

26 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 6932.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6934.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price TodayPremium
Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7350 and closed at 6881. The stock's high was 7400 and the low was 6909.5. The market capitalization was 428452.58 crore. The 52-week high was 8190 and the low was 6156.35. The BSE volume was 208302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:36:33 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6937.4 and a trough of 6875.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 6920.0 and 6907.65, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16927.53Support 16865.13
Resistance 26963.67Support 26838.87
Resistance 36989.93Support 36802.73
06 May 2024, 01:14:47 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 1.56%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Bajaj Finance indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

06 May 2024, 01:03:10 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 6894.2 and a high of 7019.95.

06 May 2024, 12:46:34 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -83.89% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Bajaj Finance until 12 AM is 83.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at 6904.6, a decrease of 0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:37:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 6958.92 and 6917.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 6917.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 6958.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16944.85Support 16920.0
Resistance 26957.35Support 26907.65
Resistance 36969.7Support 36895.15
06 May 2024, 12:28:09 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:27:12 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days6979.99
10 Days7022.46
20 Days7125.69
50 Days6807.43
100 Days7033.41
300 Days7236.89
06 May 2024, 12:12:56 PM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6934.7, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹6932.8

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6934.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6765.97 and 7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:51:22 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -81.27% lower than yesterday

The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 11 AM is 81.27% lower than yesterday's volume. The stock price is currently trading at 6933.25, showing a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:42:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6982.47 and 6900.12 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 6900.12 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6982.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16958.92Support 16917.87
Resistance 26981.78Support 26899.68
Resistance 36999.97Support 36876.82
06 May 2024, 11:25:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6929.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹6932.8

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6929.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6765.97 and 7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:16:22 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price dropped by 0.05% to reach 6929.15. The company's peers showed mixed performance, with Power Finance Corp and Shriram Finance declining, while Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company and SBI Cards & Payment Services saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6929.15-3.65-0.058190.06156.35428227.01
Power Finance Corp442.8-37.65-7.84485.3127.44146128.51
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1342.9533.72.571352.9872.0112848.09
Shriram Finance2557.2-31.8-1.232658.01306.696097.74
SBI Cards & Payment Services725.03.20.44932.35678.868945.22
06 May 2024, 11:06:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 25.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9978
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 10:50:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -80.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 80.39% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 6956.6, down by 0.34%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price decline.

06 May 2024, 10:38:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6978.35 & a low of 6896.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16982.47Support 16900.12
Resistance 27021.58Support 26856.88
Resistance 37064.82Support 36817.77
06 May 2024, 10:14:54 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:52:48 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Bajaj Finance's share price dropped by 0.26% to reach 6915, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance are declining, whereas SBI Cards & Payment Services are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.3% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6915.0-17.8-0.268190.06156.35427352.53
Power Finance Corp432.45-48.0-9.99485.3127.44142712.9
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1303.1-6.15-0.471352.9872.0109499.49
Shriram Finance2519.1-69.9-2.72658.01306.694665.97
SBI Cards & Payment Services723.01.20.17932.35678.868755.02
06 May 2024, 09:46:29 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 0.7%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:42:16 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹6922.75, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹6932.8

Bajaj Finance share price is at 6922.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 6765.97 and 7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:21:30 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at 6962.50. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 8.47%, reaching 6962.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.98%
3 Months-1.24%
6 Months-6.48%
YTD-5.41%
1 Year8.47%
06 May 2024, 08:49:25 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17259.02Support 16765.97
Resistance 27576.03Support 26589.93
Resistance 37752.07Support 36272.92
06 May 2024, 08:35:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 25.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9978
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
06 May 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1460 k

The trading volume yesterday was 381.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

06 May 2024, 08:02:11 AM IST

Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6881 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 7400 & 6909.5 yesterday to end at 6881. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue