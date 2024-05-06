Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES

26 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 6932.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6934.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.