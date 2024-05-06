Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7350 and closed at ₹6881. The stock's high was ₹7400 and the low was ₹6909.5. The market capitalization was ₹428452.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹8190 and the low was ₹6156.35. The BSE volume was 208302 shares traded.
Bajaj Finance reached a peak of 6937.4 and a trough of 6875.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 6920.0 and 6907.65, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing their current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6927.53
|Support 1
|6865.13
|Resistance 2
|6963.67
|Support 2
|6838.87
|Resistance 3
|6989.93
|Support 3
|6802.73
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest in Bajaj Finance indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Bajaj Finance stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹6894.2 and a high of ₹7019.95.
The trading volume of Bajaj Finance until 12 AM is 83.89% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹6904.6, a decrease of 0.41%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 6958.92 and 6917.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 6917.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 6958.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bajaj Finance share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|6979.99
|10 Days
|7022.46
|20 Days
|7125.69
|50 Days
|6807.43
|100 Days
|7033.41
|300 Days
|7236.89
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6934.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6765.97 and ₹7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume traded by Bajaj Finance until 11 AM is 81.27% lower than yesterday's volume. The stock price is currently trading at ₹6933.25, showing a decrease of 0.01%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends, along with price movements. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 6982.47 and 6900.12 in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 6900.12 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 6982.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6929.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6765.97 and ₹7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Bajaj Finance's stock price dropped by 0.05% to reach ₹6929.15. The company's peers showed mixed performance, with Power Finance Corp and Shriram Finance declining, while Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company and SBI Cards & Payment Services saw an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6929.15
|-3.65
|-0.05
|8190.0
|6156.35
|428227.01
|Power Finance Corp
|442.8
|-37.65
|-7.84
|485.3
|127.44
|146128.51
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1342.95
|33.7
|2.57
|1352.9
|872.0
|112848.09
|Shriram Finance
|2557.2
|-31.8
|-1.23
|2658.0
|1306.6
|96097.74
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|725.0
|3.2
|0.44
|932.35
|678.8
|68945.22
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 25.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The volume of Bajaj Finance traded by 10 AM is 80.39% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹6956.6, down by 0.34%. Studying both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may suggest further price decline.
Bajaj Finance touched a high of 6978.35 & a low of 6896.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Today, Bajaj Finance's share price dropped by 0.26% to reach ₹6915, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of trends. Power Finance Corp, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Shriram Finance are declining, whereas SBI Cards & Payment Services are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.3% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6915.0
|-17.8
|-0.26
|8190.0
|6156.35
|427352.53
|Power Finance Corp
|432.45
|-48.0
|-9.99
|485.3
|127.44
|142712.9
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1303.1
|-6.15
|-0.47
|1352.9
|872.0
|109499.49
|Shriram Finance
|2519.1
|-69.9
|-2.7
|2658.0
|1306.6
|94665.97
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|723.0
|1.2
|0.17
|932.35
|678.8
|68755.02
An increase in futures price and open interest in Bajaj Finance indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bajaj Finance share price is at ₹6922.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹6765.97 and ₹7259.02 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹6765.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 7259.02 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Bajaj Finance has increased by 0.43% and is currently trading at ₹6962.50. Over the past year, Bajaj Finance shares have gained 8.47%, reaching ₹6962.50. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|3 Months
|-1.24%
|6 Months
|-6.48%
|YTD
|-5.41%
|1 Year
|8.47%
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7259.02
|Support 1
|6765.97
|Resistance 2
|7576.03
|Support 2
|6589.93
|Resistance 3
|7752.07
|Support 3
|6272.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 25.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
The trading volume yesterday was 381.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹7400 & ₹6909.5 yesterday to end at ₹6881. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!