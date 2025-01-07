Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7475.55 and closed at ₹7411.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹7599 and a low of ₹7318.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹454678.6 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹7829.95 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 91,591 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7511.38
|Support 1
|7228.23
|Resistance 2
|7697.22
|Support 2
|7130.92
|Resistance 3
|7794.53
|Support 3
|6945.08
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 10.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1905 k & BSE volume was 91 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7599 & ₹7318.05 yesterday to end at ₹7347.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend