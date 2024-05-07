Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7019.95, reached a high of ₹7019.95, and a low of ₹6844.9 before closing at ₹6932.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹424018.37 crore with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a 52-week low of ₹6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 84339 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 26.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1229 k & BSE volume was 84 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹7019.95 & ₹6844.9 yesterday to end at ₹6932.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!