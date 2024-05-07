Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 6932.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6861.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7019.95, reached a high of 7019.95, and a low of 6844.9 before closing at 6932.8. The market capitalization stood at 424018.37 crore with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 6156.35. The BSE volume for the day was 84339 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 26.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9978
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1314 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1477 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1229 k & BSE volume was 84 k.

07 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6932.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 7019.95 & 6844.9 yesterday to end at 6932.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

