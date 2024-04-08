Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7282.2 with an open price of ₹7263.95 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹7263.95 and the low was ₹7158. The market capitalization stood at ₹444900.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹8190 and ₹5632.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is ₹7191.2 with a percent change of -1.25% and a net change of -91. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 32,545 shares with a closing price of ₹7,282.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!