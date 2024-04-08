Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 7282.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7191.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.