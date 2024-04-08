Hello User
Bajaj Finance share price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance Stock Plummets as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 7282.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7191.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance closed at 7282.2 with an open price of 7263.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 7263.95 and the low was 7158. The market capitalization stood at 444900.77 crore. The 52-week high and low were 8190 and 5632.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 32545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today :Bajaj Finance trading at ₹7191.2, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹7282.2

The current data for Bajaj Finance stock shows that the price is 7191.2 with a percent change of -1.25% and a net change of -91. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7282.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Bajaj Finance on the BSE, the volume was 32,545 shares with a closing price of 7,282.2.

