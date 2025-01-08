Explore
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 7347.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7343.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates
Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7347.25 and closed slightly lower at 7347.05. The stock reached a high of 7442.95 and a low of 7302.60, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of 454,963.2 crore, it is notable that the stock's 52-week high stands at 7829.95, while the low is at 6190. The BSE volume recorded was 24,482 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15:09 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at 7365.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has decreased by 4.94%, also standing at 7365.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.78%
3 Months6.82%
6 Months4.04%
YTD7.78%
1 Year-4.94%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49:17 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 17436.12Support 17290.67
Resistance 27514.23Support 27223.33
Resistance 37581.57Support 37145.22
08 Jan 2025, 08:30:01 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8135.0, 10.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6157.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy1311119
    Hold3444
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jan 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1067 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1173 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1042 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:02:51 AM IST

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7347.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7442.95 & 7302.6 yesterday to end at 7343.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

