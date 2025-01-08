Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7347.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹7347.05. The stock reached a high of ₹7442.95 and a low of ₹7302.60, reflecting intraday volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹454,963.2 crore, it is notable that the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹7829.95, while the low is at ₹6190. The BSE volume recorded was 24,482 shares.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance's share price has increased by 0.07%, currently trading at ₹7365.00. However, over the past year, the price of Bajaj Finance shares has decreased by 4.94%, also standing at ₹7365.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.78%
|3 Months
|6.82%
|6 Months
|4.04%
|YTD
|7.78%
|1 Year
|-4.94%
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|7436.12
|Support 1
|7290.67
|Resistance 2
|7514.23
|Support 2
|7223.33
|Resistance 3
|7581.57
|Support 3
|7145.22
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8135.0, 10.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6157.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1042 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7442.95 & ₹7302.6 yesterday to end at ₹7343.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend