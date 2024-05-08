Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at ₹6887, reached a high of ₹6940, and a low of ₹6787 before closing at ₹6861.05. The market capitalization was ₹424725.99 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8190 and a low of ₹6190. The BSE volume for the day was 76246 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|6952.97
|Support 1
|6797.87
|Resistance 2
|7025.58
|Support 2
|6715.38
|Resistance 3
|7108.07
|Support 3
|6642.77
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹8705.0, 26.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹6118.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹10105.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Buy
|9
|9
|7
|8
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 8.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1298 k & BSE volume was 76 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹6940 & ₹6787 yesterday to end at ₹6861.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
