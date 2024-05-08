Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 6861.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6872.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6887, reached a high of 6940, and a low of 6787 before closing at 6861.05. The market capitalization was 424725.99 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a low of 6190. The BSE volume for the day was 76246 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bajaj Finance on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 16952.97Support 16797.87
Resistance 27025.58Support 26715.38
Resistance 37108.07Support 36642.77
08 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 8705.0, 26.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 6118.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 10105.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141414
    Buy9978
    Hold5542
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 1374 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1495 k

The trading volume yesterday was 8.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1298 k & BSE volume was 76 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6861.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6940 & 6787 yesterday to end at 6861.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

