Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 7175.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7178 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance opened at 7200.05 and closed at 7175.2. The stock reached a high of 7220.35 and a low of 7143.1. The market capitalization stood at 444,084.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 8190 and a 52-week low of 5632.75. The BSE volume for the day was 8807 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7175.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bajaj Finance had a volume of 8807 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 7175.2.

