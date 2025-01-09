Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at ₹7350.05 and closed at ₹7359.70, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹7386 and a low of ₹7259.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹455,052.9 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to show resilience, trading well above its 52-week low of ₹6190, but still below its 52-week high of ₹7829.95. The BSE volume was 28,555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 844 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹7386 & ₹7259.7 yesterday to end at ₹7353.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend