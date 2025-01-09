Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 7359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 7353.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bajaj Finance opened at 7350.05 and closed at 7359.70, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 7386 and a low of 7259.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 455,052.9 crore, Bajaj Finance continues to show resilience, trading well above its 52-week low of 6190, but still below its 52-week high of 7829.95. The BSE volume was 28,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 873 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1155 k

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 844 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: Bajaj Finance closed at ₹7359.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bajaj Finance Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 7386 & 7259.7 yesterday to end at 7353.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.