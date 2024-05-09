Hello User
Bajaj Finance Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bajaj Finance stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 6872.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6800.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bajaj Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bajaj Finance Stock Price Today

Bajaj Finance Share Price Today : Bajaj Finance's stock opened at 6863 and closed at 6872.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 6879.2, and the low was 6787.55. The market capitalization stood at 420257.79 crore. The 52-week high and low were 8190 and 6190, respectively. The BSE volume was 20609 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Today : Bajaj Finance volume yesterday was 746 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1467 k

The trading volume yesterday was 49.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 725 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bajaj Finance share price Live :Bajaj Finance closed at ₹6872.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 6879.2 & 6787.55 yesterday to end at 6872.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

